Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Reaches $0.67 52 Week Low; Shorts at ABN AMRO GROUP NV DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS N (ABMRF) Lowered By 30.01%

The stock of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.65 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.67 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $33.65 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $0.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.35 million less. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.0205 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6747. About 222,441 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has declined 65.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PEIX News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.5% Position in Pacific Ethanol; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MLN, COMPARED TO 115.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 Pacific Ethanol to Sell CO2 From Its Stockton California Plant; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 232.7 MLN, COMPARED TO 226.2 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 11/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 23

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.65 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 17.69 million shares or 17.36% less from 21.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 31,636 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm accumulated 589 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) for 1.70M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) for 11,324 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Bridgeway Inc reported 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Morgan Stanley holds 3,613 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) for 44,339 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 15,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has 216,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 43,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 927 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 961,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX).

Analysts await Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Pacific Ethanol, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.48% EPS growth.