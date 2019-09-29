Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Contrasting side by side

Both Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 -0.04 45.11M -1.51 0.00 Valero Energy Corporation 79 3.81 412.74M 6.50 13.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol Inc. 7,041,835,778.96% -21.2% -9.6% Valero Energy Corporation 520,610,494.45% 14.4% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Valero Energy Corporation’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Ethanol Inc. are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Valero Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Valero Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Valero Energy Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

$3 is Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 442.30%. Competitively Valero Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $96.6, with potential upside of 14.40%. Based on the data given earlier, Pacific Ethanol Inc. is looking more favorable than Valero Energy Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares and 80.2% of Valero Energy Corporation shares. Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, Valero Energy Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13% Valero Energy Corporation -1.07% 1.19% -5.04% 2.37% -27.3% 13.71%

For the past year Pacific Ethanol Inc. has -37.13% weaker performance while Valero Energy Corporation has 13.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Valero Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.