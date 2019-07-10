Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Contrasting side by side

Both Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.51 0.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 59 0.34 N/A 5.31 9.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Ethanol Inc. are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Marathon Petroleum Corporation has 1.2 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s upside potential is 111.06% at a $1.5 average target price. Marathon Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $75.33 average target price and a 37.01% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pacific Ethanol Inc. seems more appealing than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.2% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares. Comparatively, Marathon Petroleum Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Ethanol Inc. -6.4% 5.41% -0.85% -32.76% -65.59% 35.89% Marathon Petroleum Corporation -7.31% -15.44% -19.58% -23.8% -34.66% -13.25%

For the past year Pacific Ethanol Inc. has 35.89% stronger performance while Marathon Petroleum Corporation has -13.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats Pacific Ethanol Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.