Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pacific Ethanol Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.20% -9.60% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Pacific Ethanol Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Ethanol Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

Pacific Ethanol Inc. presently has an average target price of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 301.34%. The peers have a potential upside of 43.29%. With higher possible upside potential for Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Pacific Ethanol Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacific Ethanol Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Pacific Ethanol Inc. has -37.13% weaker performance while Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s competitors have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pacific Ethanol Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s rivals beat Pacific Ethanol Inc.