Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Contrasting side by side

Both Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.51 0.00 CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.27 N/A 0.17 101.20

Demonstrates Pacific Ethanol Inc. and CrossAmerica Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6% CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CrossAmerica Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, CrossAmerica Partners LP which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Pacific Ethanol Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Ethanol Inc. and CrossAmerica Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 308.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares and 33.7% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13% CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64%

For the past year Pacific Ethanol Inc. had bearish trend while CrossAmerica Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pacific Ethanol Inc.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.