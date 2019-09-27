Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Amkor International Holdings (AMKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Amkor International Holdings LLC (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 75 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 66 decreased and sold stakes in Amkor International Holdings LLC. The investment managers in our database reported: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amkor International Holdings LLC in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report $-0.20 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter's $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Pacific Ethanol, Inc.'s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5612. About 153,496 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has declined 81.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 42.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by:

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 239,808 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 123,528 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 64,380 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.26% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.77M for 32.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 19.32 million shares or 9.24% more from 17.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,527 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd holds 4.72 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 92,394 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) for 1 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) for 3.14M shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 157 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 147,954 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,786 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 492 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Citadel Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX).

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.59 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.