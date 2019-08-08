Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Touches $5.50 Low on Aug, 8; Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Meggitt PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 16. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MGGT in report on Friday, July 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 592.00 New Target: GBX 662.00 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 599.00 New Target: GBX 592.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 599.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

The stock of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) reached all time low today, Aug, 8 and still has $5.23 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $403.75M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.19M less. The stock decreased 6.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 19,788 shares traded. Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.77 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

More notable recent Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Meggitt PLC’s (LON:MGGT) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Volution Group plc’s (LON:FAN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer’s week ahead: The market can go higher with Uber’s IPO, tariffs behind us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HEXO Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

The stock increased 1.66% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 613.6. About 1.55M shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Drilling Appoints James W. Harris as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean July 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacific Drilling: Q1 Results Show Material Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Drilling Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Drilling emerges from Chapter 11 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.