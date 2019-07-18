Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Reaches $8.66 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Lowered By 25.04%

The stock of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 57,613 shares traded. Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $649.70 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $8.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PACD worth $32.48M less.

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) had a decrease of 25.04% in short interest. FBM's SI was 185,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.04% from 247,200 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)'s short sellers to cover FBM's short positions. The SI to Foundation Building Materials Inc's float is 1.06%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 169,286 shares traded. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has risen 12.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.74% the S&P500.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $725.63 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. The company has market cap of $649.70 million. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers.

