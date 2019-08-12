Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Reaches $4.66 52 Week Low; SHANGRI-LA ASIA LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (SHALF) SI Decreased By 17%

SHANGRI-LA ASIA LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHALF) had a decrease of 17% in short interest. SHALF’s SI was 2.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17% from 3.34 million shares previously. It closed at $1.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.52 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.66 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $349.61M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $4.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.49 million less. The stock decreased 7.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 99,783 shares traded. Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pacific Drilling Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pacific Drilling (PACD) Appoints James W. Harris as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. The company has market cap of $349.61 million. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns and operates hotels and associated properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It operates through four divisions: Hotel Ownership, Property Rentals, Hotel Management Services, and Property Sales. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides hotel management, marketing, consultancy, reservation, and related services; and owns and leases office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences.