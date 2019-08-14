Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Reaches $4.11 Low on Aug, 14; Limoneira Company (LMNR) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 14. Stephens maintained Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

The stock of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $3.98 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.11 share price. This indicates more downside for the $307.97M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.98 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.24 million less. The stock decreased 9.98% or $0.455 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 36,672 shares traded. Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. The company has market cap of $307.97 million. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. It has a 28.71 P/E ratio. The firm contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers.

More notable recent Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) CEO Bernie Wolford on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: BOOM,ENG,EC,PACD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M had bought 500 shares worth $9,850 on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Limoneira: Update And Interview With CFO Mark Palamountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Limoneira Company’s (NASDAQ:LMNR) 1.5% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Limoneira’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $328.98 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 125.07 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 23,381 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 10,286 shares. Bamco Ny holds 325,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.32% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,122 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) or 180,394 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 6,621 shares. Whittier Trust Communication owns 22,089 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,304 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 1,228 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 1 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.