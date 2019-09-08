Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 5.62 N/A 0.29 7.61 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.09. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s beta is -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 19.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 34.15% stronger performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.