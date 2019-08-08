Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|2
|6.36
|N/A
|0.29
|7.61
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Demonstrates Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|0.00%
|5.4%
|5.4%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|0.92%
|0%
|-4.35%
|21.55%
|-9.09%
|34.15%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has stronger performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.
Summary
Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.
