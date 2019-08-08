Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.36 N/A 0.29 7.61 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has stronger performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.