Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.73 N/A 0.29 7.44 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.95 N/A 0.66 9.65

Demonstrates Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.31 and its 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Permian Basin Royalty Trust on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.