Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 5.84 N/A 0.29 7.61 MV Oil Trust 8 5.03 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MV Oil Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.09 beta indicates that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and MV Oil Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 10.3%. Comparatively, 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has stronger performance than MV Oil Trust

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 6 of the 9 factors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.