Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 5.47 N/A 0.29 7.61 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.68 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s potential upside is 27.04% and its average target price is $14.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 0%. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 34.15% stronger performance while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.