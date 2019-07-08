Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

We are contrasting Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.76 N/A 0.29 7.44 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.39 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 31.1% stronger performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.