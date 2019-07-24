Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.73 N/A 0.29 7.44 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 227.50 N/A 0.70 30.66

In table 1 we can see Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brigham Minerals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Brigham Minerals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 0% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was more bullish than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust.