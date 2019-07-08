Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

This is a contrast between Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.76 N/A 0.29 7.44 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A 0.11 12.14

Table 1 highlights Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Barnwell Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.31 beta indicates that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 34.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was more bullish than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 8 of the 10 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.