Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) to pay $0.02 on Aug 19, 2019; Jane Street Group Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position

Jane Street Group Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 123.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 88,265 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)'s stock rose 7.47%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 159,765 shares with $3.20M value, up from 71,500 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Aug 19, 2019. (NYSE:ROYT) shareholders before Aug 2, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current price of $2.17 translates into 0.96% yield. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend has Aug 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 87,876 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 7.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT); 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. The company has market cap of $83.73 million. The Company’s properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had proved reserves of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.