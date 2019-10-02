Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased Dr Horton (DHI) Holding

Auxier Asset Management decreased Dr Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 33.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,600 shares as Dr Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 17,050 shares with $735,000 value, down from 25,650 last quarter. Dr Horton Inc now has $18.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 2.20 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ROYT’s profit would be $1.93 million giving it 8.07 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $1.613. About 196,502 shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 9.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT); 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution; 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 84 shares stake. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 30,079 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 690,290 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,821 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc has invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 7,163 are owned by Salem Counselors. Bluemar Cap Limited holds 140,524 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Company reported 901,119 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 5.89M shares in its portfolio. Tributary Management Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.84% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Among 5 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 2.93% above currents $51.17 stock price. D.R. Horton had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by JMP Securities. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28 million for 10.23 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

