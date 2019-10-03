Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Contrasting side by side

Both Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 -0.10 N/A 0.29 7.61 Suncor Energy Inc. 30 1.92 1.56B 2.74 10.48

In table 1 we can see Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Suncor Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Suncor Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is presently more affordable than Suncor Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Suncor Energy Inc. 5,217,391,304.35% 12.8% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.09 beta means Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s volatility is 109.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Suncor Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 68.5%. Comparatively, 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was more bullish than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 12 of the 12 factors.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.