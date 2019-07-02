Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Comparison side by side

Since Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.79 N/A 0.29 7.44 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.29 N/A 0.18 5.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.31 and its 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was more bullish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.