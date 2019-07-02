Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Comparison side by side

Since Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|2
|6.79
|N/A
|0.29
|7.44
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.29
|N/A
|0.18
|5.05
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|0.00%
|5.4%
|5.4%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.3%
|18.3%
Risk and Volatility
Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.31 and its 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|-3.15%
|-3.59%
|16.22%
|0.94%
|-7.73%
|31.1%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-7.92%
|-7.92%
|-3.14%
|-12.26%
|-4.81%
|16.25%
For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was more bullish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
Summary
Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.