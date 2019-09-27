Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Comparing side by side

Both Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 -0.11 N/A 0.29 7.61 Marathon Oil Corporation 13 0.37 801.51M 1.09 12.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Marathon Oil Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Marathon Oil Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Marathon Oil Corporation 6,401,837,060.70% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.09. Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Marathon Oil Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Marathon Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.17 average price target and a 52.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend while Marathon Oil Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 12 of the 13 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.