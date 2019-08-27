Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Contrasting side by side

Both Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.61 N/A 0.29 7.61 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.73 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 75.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 72.9%. Competitively, 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.