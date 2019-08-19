Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.49 N/A 0.29 7.61 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.75 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $34.75, which is potential 22.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 37.9%. Competitively, 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust was more bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.