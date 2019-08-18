Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.49 N/A 0.29 7.61 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.09 shows that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target is $66.83, while its potential downside is -8.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares and 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Pacific Coast Oil Trust has weaker performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 10 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.