Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Neenah Paper (NP) Sentiment Is 1.47

Neenah Paper Inc (NP) investors sentiment is 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 81 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 55 sold and reduced their stakes in Neenah Paper Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 14.16 million shares, down from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Neenah Paper Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 38 Increased: 61 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ROYT’s profit would be $1.93 million giving it 9.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 30,669 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 9.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT)

More notable recent Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust: Attractive Income At $2.20 With Production Volume Steady – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust declares $0.01946 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust declares $0.02774 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust declares $0.02791 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 10%+ Yield Isn’t Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 6.12% less from 5.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,740 are held by Bank Of America Corporation De. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) for 490,062 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 131 shares. Fmr Limited reported 1 shares stake. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Co holds 3.00M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 179,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Citadel Advsr holds 23,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 461 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 10,145 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Rr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 957,000 shares.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. The company has market cap of $76.40 million. The Company’s properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. It has a 6.06 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had proved reserves of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. for 117,800 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 206,961 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 239,773 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 195,068 shares.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.00M for 19.51 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 21.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.