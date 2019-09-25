Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Ensign Group (ENSG) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ROYT’s profit would be $1.93M giving it 9.93 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9865. About 85,067 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 9.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT)

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 110 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 100 sold and reduced stakes in Ensign Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 44.05 million shares, up from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ensign Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 76 Increased: 74 New Position: 36.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. The company has market cap of $76.65 million. The Company’s properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. It has a 6.07 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had proved reserves of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 6.12% less from 5.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 3,740 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Rr Advsrs Lc owns 957,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.00M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 23,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) for 7,526 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) for 10,145 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 23,525 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT).

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 128,556 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 25.96 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc holds 5.36% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. for 436,354 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 116,130 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 2.59% invested in the company for 815,400 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 2.12% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 206,535 shares.