Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.43 N/A -0.76 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.44 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.9 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.87% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 4.6%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.