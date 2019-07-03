Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.43 N/A -0.76 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 29.87% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 112.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 14.1%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.