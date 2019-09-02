Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.91 beta means Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility is 91.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. OPKO Health Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 44.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.