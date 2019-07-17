Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.84 N/A -0.76 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 36.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.9% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while NuCana plc had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.