Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.64 N/A -0.76 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 431.55 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival NextCure Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 38.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 30.8% respectively. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.