Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.42 N/A -0.76 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.81 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 41.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.