Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

This is a contrast between Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 43.63%. Competitively the consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 154.23% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.