Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.98 N/A -0.76 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 30.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

In next table is shown Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 34.68% at a $8 consensus target price.

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 64.3% respectively. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.