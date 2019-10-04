Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.27 149.35M -0.76 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.31 52.57M -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,715,454,545.45% -102% -64.3% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,392,943.06% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.91 shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 56.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.