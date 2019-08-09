Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.60 N/A -0.76 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 400.45 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 39.13%. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 151.80% and its consensus price target is $3.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.