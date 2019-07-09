Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.20 N/A -0.76 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 32.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.