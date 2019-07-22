Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.75 N/A -0.76 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 83.66 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 50.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.