Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.07 N/A -0.76 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.81 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s beta is 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 45.72% at a $8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.