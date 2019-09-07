Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.25 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.91 shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s beta is 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.63% and an $8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 16.8%. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.