Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 18.14 N/A -1.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.32 beta. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.36%. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 270.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 93.5%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.