Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.27 149.35M -0.76 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,695,848,375.45% -102% -64.3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,574,679.94% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 55.04%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus target price and a 139.94% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 22.1% respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.