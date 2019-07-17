Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.84 N/A -0.76 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 19.29 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athenex Inc. are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Athenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Athenex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.29%. Competitively the consensus target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 4.33% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 32% respectively. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 10.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.