Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.06 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 43.63% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has weaker performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.