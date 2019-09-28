Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.16M 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,690,990,990.99% -102% -64.3% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,860,858.26% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 53.26% upside potential. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 70.62% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.