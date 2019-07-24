Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.61 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 19.36 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 52.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.