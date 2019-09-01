Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.89 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s current beta is 1.91 and it happens to be 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 44.14% upside potential and an average target price of $8. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 50.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.