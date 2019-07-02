Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Savara Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.6 while its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 31.36% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 49.5%. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Savara Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.